They leaked what Christian Bale’s look will be like in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, It will arrive on July 7. And while the date arrives, new details of the film continue to leak: the last one was a new image of Gorr, the butcher god that Christian Bale will embody in the film directed by Taika Waititi.

Although until now there was no official image of the bloody villain that Bale will play in the film, in Twitter A new illustration was released with a new design for the one who is postulated as the great antagonist of the film. It was the account of Thor: Love and Thunder News through its official account in Twitter, who shared the new promotional image starring Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. In it you can see the infamous and ruthless enemy of Asgard, presenting a completely renewed appearance, since this new appearance is closer to looking human than a creature. Without making it any less threatening and dangerous.

And it is that This being of divine powers and current possessor of the necro-sword, the deadly blade capable of snatching their lives from gods and celestials, appears in the image unleashing all his dark gifts against Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder and Mighty Thor by Natalie Portman. Both, wielding their powerful weapons, Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, prepare to do battle against Gorr, their new and deadly enemy. The ruthless villain unleashes what appears to be a portal as he holds the necro-sword, from which dark forces seem to emerge that appear to be alive. Meanwhile, the son of Odin and the new Goddess of Thunder, accumulate power, with electricity crackling throughout their being and thus defeat their titanic enemy.

On the other hand, this new promotional image of Thor: Love and Thunder seems to confirm that the butcher god embodied by Bale for the film will have a new design for Taika Waititi’s film, thus moving away from the original appearance of staples. And it is that, as the marvelites fans will already know, in the Marvel comics, the villain only wore a hooded cape and his deadly weapon. Introduced in 2012 in the comic Thor: God of Thunder, Gorr, the butcher of the Gods, was born 3,000 years ago on an unnamed planet facing his arduous circumstances. After the death of his family, he believed that the gods could not exist and that led him to be rejected by the members of his tribe.

However, when he learned that the gods were real, but despite their gifts they did not help those who needed it, he swore to kill them all. In fact, after killing several of them in the cosmos, Gorr ends up on Earth and reaches Thor. In addition to the aforementioned Bale, Hensworth and Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder It will also feature Jamie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn and Luke Hemsworth.