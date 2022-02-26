They left a dead mother in a plastic boat near Yankee Stadium in New York

Nine days after she disappeared from her home, authorities found Nisaa Walcott, a 35-year-old hairdresser and mother, dead in a plastic container on a Bronx street.

The body was found yesterday afternoon in a plastic container dumped along the Deegan Expressway, a few blocks from Yankee Stadium. Walcott resided in harlem, Manhattan. A medical examiner will determine when and how she died.

Walcott was found in the dumpster just before 2 pm outside a storage facility on University Ave. near Sedgwick Ave. in the Highbridge neighborhood. The victim I was a beautician in a barbershopnarrowed DailyNews.

A relative reported Thursday that Walcott was missing, a law enforcement source said. She was last seen on February 16. Walcott’s aunt, Bernadette Butler Colón, posted about her disappearance on Facebook on Friday.

“Her Has a son wonderful and a host of family and friends waiting for your safe return home,” the aunt wrote. “This is strange since she would never abandon her beloved son.”

“She was a great mother. She was always there for him. Everything she did was for her son, ”commented her friend and co-worker Norma Menedez. “We have no idea who would do something so cruel to her.”