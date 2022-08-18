They left Argentina to live in Spain, but a key point led them to Miami: “USA. It is not to be employed, it is for entrepreneurs”

Adrián and Valeria arrived at three in the morning at the hostel in the Atocha area. Their stomachs roared, hunger did not allow them to think about what they had left behind, an Argentina that a few hours ago they had said goodbye to start a new life.

They woke up the concierge, who showed them the way to their room, but sleeping was impossible, the hunger did not subside and they decided to return to the streets in search of a place that served some food, whatever it was, so late at night . They were congratulations, right in front of the hostel it worked a bar “like the ones from before” with attention to the public 24 hours a day.

“We just got off the plane and we’re terribly hungry, do you have anything?” Adrián asked the owner, Manuel, after greeting him. “You are right. Do you like lentils? An intense emotion seized the Argentine, it was his favorite dish, the one that transported him to a wonderful moment in his life.

“I told him that I always asked my Spanish grandmother, from Brión, a town 25 kilometers from Compostela,” says Adrián, as he recalls his arrival in the Iberian country. “It was a recipe impossible to copy, I put a little of this and a little of the other and you ate three dishes”.

There, on that early morning of starting over, Adrián also ate three dishes. It was a caress to the soul. He will never forget Manuel.

Adrián and Valeria first chose Madrid to start over.

The grandparents, Lola and José, were always her saviors. Adrián’s childhood, surrounded by a family in which there was a chaotic and unloving atmosphere, was hard. He understood it when he grew up, he functioned as “the scapegoat”, or “the village idiot”, as he says it is said in Spain. The humiliations experienced in his home made him always feel like an unwanted child, but, fortunately, in his grandparents he was able to find shelter.

Her sister, owner of a heart of gold, also lightened her days, however, everything changed when she married a dark man, who distanced her from herself and her surroundings.

The years passed with emotional and economic ups and downs, in a beloved but unstable country, full of sensitive personal memories. Then Valeria appeared in her life, as well as the illusion of starting a new life with her in every way: “The decision to leave was triggered by this whole set of situations.”

Adrián met Valeria and together with her decided to change his life.

Adrián had Italian citizenship and soon both were able to apply for residency. Adapting was not complex for them and employment was not long in coming. He found work in a multinational that took him to travel almost all of Spain and fall in love with its landscapes: “It is a beautiful country, pity the politicians, Zapatero, Rajoy, left, right, both bad. But the gastronomy, the places, the cities and their people… I take off my hat. I recommend going through it all, every corner, it is a treasure that needs to be discovered”, He says.

Beyond the multinational, Valeria and Adrián also decided to start their own business, a dry cleaner’s on Calle Canillas 22, in Madrid. For this they worked very hard and won a tender from the community, given by the toxicology institute.

At first, the years passed challenging, until life suddenly seemed to enter a straight line, somewhat monotonous. The entrepreneurial facet of the marriage had planted its seed, but Europe did not seem to be the ground to develop their ambitions: “We began to design Mónaco Motor, a social club for lovers of boats, planes, and cars, but we understood that Spain was becoming too small for us and The United States was the market we had to target.”

After enriching years in Spain, Valeria and Adrián applied for an investor visa and flew to the new continent, determined to change course once again.

The impact was strong. One day in 2013, Adrián and Valeria landed in Miami, the humidity enveloped their bodies, and the Caribbean air made itself felt immediately. Gone was the dry climate of Madrid, along with the ancient landscapes of Europe.

While they got used to the new postcards, during the first days they tried to eat “American style”, something that was simply impossible for them, so they chose to cook themselves by fusing the Spanish with the Argentine, the same type of gastronomy that they adopted for their venture. , Monaco Motor, a company that in a short time came to life. With an investment plan, his business began to function with a small but firm step, and then grew exponentially over the years.

“The United States is a separate planet, nothing to do with Europe,” says Adrián. “To form a company in Spain, at least in our time, it took three months, with luck, in the United States, 20 minutes.”

“Mónaco Motor is a family and business social club for common people, we sail, drive, fly and enjoy good gastronomy,” says Adrián.

“Miami and all of Florida have a great impact upon arrival; Also, it takes a while to get used to the system. Although, without a doubt, being an entrepreneur here is not complex, but nobody gives anything away”, she continues. “In this region of the world there are more than 60 million established Latinos. Is awesome. Here creating your connections is key. Once you start to create your nucleus, everyone gives you a hand, the solidarity is incredible. Eye, it is a give and take yes or yes. Ethics say never forget those who helped you.”

Valeria is an airplane pilot and goes out to fly with her partners.

After eight years in the United States, for Adrián, returning to Argentina is increasingly shocking. In all times, migrating has always been something usual worldwide and there are many reasons to do so. Flee from wars and famines; escape economic hardship or face political exile; go after distant loves or the conquest of a dream, are just a few. In Adrián’s case, leaving had to do with a mix of situations, including family. Sometimes, it is necessary to detach in order to heal past pains and have the opportunity for a new beginning.

And on their journey, both he and Valeria discovered the entrepreneurial spirit that lives in them, which is why they migrated twice, the second round, to go after a dream. In their country of origin, meanwhile, they return less than expected.

“The truth is that I am very angry with the country project,” he adds. “On the other hand, when I go to Argentina I don’t disconnect. I have professional relations and friends there, but I rarely go there. Of course, many things are missed, I went to Tortoni, Los piglets, good pizza is missed, although here we create good roasts, very complete… I do the opposite, when we want to share with loved ones we invite them, safer”.

“In this country you learn constantly, first you must understand that everything is regulated, justice is independent, it is a free country and we are all equal before the law.”

“Beware, in the United States there are things that are difficult to understand. Medicine is an industry, if you don’t have insurance and something happens to you, you mortgage your life paying 20,000, 40, or 150,000 no matter how small the condition is,” he says. “Until recently in Miami an 18-year-old could buy a rifle and not a bottle of vodka. Rare. Although personally I am in favor of carrying weapons.

“In this country you learn constantly, first you must understand that everything is regulated, justice is independent, it is a free country and we are all equal before the law,” he continues. “The United States is not to be employed, it is to undertake, When Argentine families arrive and become members of the club -some with teenage children- I recommend that the boys come to study. This country offers many opportunities.”

