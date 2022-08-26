They left everything to travel backpacking to the United States and their vision of the country changed completely: “Another perspective”

Megan Barrett, 27, and Mikey Rudak, 28, are a British couple who decided to venture into the unknown and fulfill their dream of backpacking. His decision was quite risky, at least according to some of his loved ones, but for them it was an experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives. They quit their jobs in the UK to enter the North American country for ten weeks and visit as many cities as possible.

The first thing they did was save some money, plan in advance all the tourist destinations that they would add to their list and then apply for an ESTA visa waiver. In an interview for Daily Starthe couple admitted that not everything was easy, but the two clung to their desire to start the journey in order to reach their goal.

“America is not a cheap affaireven when you try to be a sensible backpacker, ”Megan revealed to the aforementioned medium, for later delve a little into the savings system they implemented. “We set a budget of about $100 a night max between us, so $50 each including taxes, so we needed about $2,500 for lodging. To rent a car, flights, trains and buses, we budget around US$2000. Plus $4,000 of spending money, totaling $80 a day.”

The British couple traveled from coast to coast in the United States @wandering_fools_/Instagram

Ultimately, they spent about $8,000 each, which they managed to gather in a year. They had the objective of disconnecting from the daily routine and being able to live the traveling lifestyle to the fullest: “Without worrying about the clients and projects that we would return to”.

Initially, the couple estimated that they would travel to Southeast Asia or South America, but social networks gave them a different view of the United States that eventually persuaded them. They were eventually convinced to visit Seattle, California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida, and New York..

Megan mentioned that she had a completely different idea of ​​what the United States was and that they focused on visiting the most remote corners, instead of the big cities. “Once we started researching the national parks, a whole new perspective of the United States opened up and we got to work planning our adventure.”

It was so fell in love with the North American country and of all the experiences that they treasure in their hearts. Now, they are dedicated to advising all travelers who wish to follow in their footsteps through social networks.

A day in San Santonio of the couple who traveled through the United States @wandering_fools_/Instagram

Among the main tips that they were given, it was distinguished take road trips, because that’s how you can find the best scenery. “Even though they are very expensive and time consuming, they are worth it on some routes. We drove most of the west coast (Washington, Oregon, and California) because the road is awesome. From ocean views to mountains to desert, the West Coast truly has it all,” Megan mentioned.

Though, if the goal is to economize, he recommended using an airplane: “But much of the land in the US is also super-arid, boring, and takes forever to get anywhere. For the price of renting a car and fuel, flying is much cheaper and faster”, he concluded.