“They left me three carrots to eat for a week”

Lonely and self-sufficient, focused on her modeling career for four years, Micaela Tosi falters, gets excited, but struggles to keep from tearing up. She says that she is strong, that she does not want to “give an image of weakness”, nor worry her family, but the uncertainty, anxiety and her own situation of confinement have her on her ropes. “Since April 1 I have been locked in the room and there is no prospect of getting out of here“.

Micaela is 21 years old, she is from Mendoza, and from Shanghai, where it is early in the morning, she tells Clarion his picture of anguish. She came to China in November for her haute couture modeling job, with a three-month contract. and they asked him to extend the employment relationship until March 31. “I thought it was a good opportunity, in Asia you pay very well, so I didn’t hesitate. I was able to arrange my ticket for April 5.” But never imagined the young “the so sudden outbreak of coronavirus” that plagues the great industrial city.

Despite the “zero tolerance” policy that confined the 25 million people who live in Shanghai, the authorities warn of a rebound in cases of the Omicron variant. “The contagions in the last ones went from 25 thousand to 30 thousand per day and in the neighborhood where I live they rose from 400 to 1,000which leads me to think that this is going to take a long time, which has me crazy, with an anxiety that eats the walls, but hey, I try to spend the days as I can.



Micaela Tosi, revealed. “In recent days I began to feel anguish and uncertainty, because here you don’t know what can happen.”

Without speaking more than three words in Chinese, the source of information and the one that tells Tosi the steps to follow is the modeling agency to which she belongs. “I report to the agency, which is the one that sends me a daily report and tells me when I have to go down to do a PCR, a test that is repeated every 48 hours. I am afraid of getting infected, because if I test positive they would send me to an isolation center and I don’t like that place at all because of the images I saw. Imagine that a girl came to do the cleaning and I asked please not to send it to me anymore”.

Micaela lives in a room in a downtown hotel on the ninth floor. She was living there with six colleagues who “had the instinct and intuition to leave the city at the end of March, just in time. It makes me angry not to have perceived what was coming, but having my flight to Argentina so close in terms of date, I didn’t want to leave Shanghai either. It is destiny, it was indicated and it should be more cool, because andI have spent other lockdowns in Tokyo and Milan, but this is the most disconcerting, Because you don’t know what the government will have for breakfast the next day.”

The first days of confinement the Mendoza was “surfing”, he illustrates. She describes a routine that she tries to maintain, although now a bit messier. “I clean the room, wash and iron my clothes, course online the second year of Fashion Management, I do an hour of gymnastics with my virtual personal trainer, I talk to my parents every day and I watch series on Netflix. Now I’m very hooked on ‘Inventing Anna’. But sometimes the state of mind plays against me and I feel reluctance”.



Haute couture model, Micaela Tosi parades brands such as Dior, Paco Rabanne and Victoria Beckham.

Due to her irritable colon, Micaela is in the doldrums at this time. “The food here is very spicy, everything has meat and I’m vegan. A few days ago I’ve been getting by with rice and carrots… What’s the food like? They stock bags of vegetables, legumes, some meat, and the receptionist of the building makes the deal. The craziest thing was that on Saturday they left me my weekly ration but when I saw that there were only three carrots, I couldn’t believe it, I thought that I had been robbed, but they explained to me that there was no more food. Luckily among the neighbors I verified that solidarity and I was able to get fruit and vegetables”.

Thanks to an American application, Micaela can access Whatsapp and Instagram, prohibited in China. “It is a difficult country, communism has its laws and you have to respect them. Today I am angry and I see everything black and I don’t know if he would come back, although this country has incredible things, there is a lot of security, but these confinements are unbearable and they are excessively rigorous. Can you imagine I’m in Argentina? -she laughs heartily-. Not even a fart would this happen after what you experienced, they put a picket on you and the confinement is over.

Tosi comments that “the Chinese people in general are very obedient, even submissive, with the laws imposed by the government. Very hard things happen and difficult to digest in other places, like they separate infected children from their parents and, regardless of age, take them away to isolate them. After several months here, I realized that the Chinese have that brutal way of speaking, but they are not angry, they are like that, but I emphasize his respect for the other person “.



Sacrifice and loneliness. Micaela Tosi has been a model for four years, a profession for which she left everything.

makes you know that asked the Argentine consulate for help, “but they ignored meThey told me there was nothing they could do when I asked for a shuttle to take me to the airport. And since I have an Italian passport, I also called the consulate and they responded quickly but they explained that here in China I appear as an Argentine citizen and They can’t move me, but they offered to bring me food and water. I felt much more content.”

Air movement from Shanghai is limited, although some flights leave for Europe. “I’m looking for a way to leave, whatever. It doesn’t matter if I don’t travel to ArgentinaI would like to go to Italy or Spain and in any case from there I get another ticket, but hey, it’s not easy to get tickets and those that appear for now cost a fortune”.

Self-sufficient, Micaela acknowledges being off guard. “Alone it is getting heavy for me, perhaps with a colleague I would have piloted it a little better… And look, I’m a self-assured, unattached girl, I’ve been traveling the world for four years and I’ve left family, friends and even potential partners for my job, which is everything… But I confess I don’t see the time to be with my mothers and with Manuel, my boyfriend, who gives me the stamina”.

He admits that he does catharsis doing gymnastics but also “crying a lot”. He says that a peak of anxiety, a nervous breakdown that led her to ask for help from the health insurance. “I explained the symptoms I was suffering from and they told me that it was due to stress and the accumulation of tension, which caused this gastric irritation. But beyond these setbacks, I’m fine, I want to be positive.”

PS