They left Rodríguez, the time it would take for Cruz Azul’s crack to return

Charly Rodríguez suffered a severe injury in the duel between Mazatlán and Cruz Azul

April 08, 2022 9:10 p.m.

Cruz Azul visited the Kraken stadium in the framework of matchday 13 of the Closing tournament with the intention of adding points and staying in the top part of the direct classification, however, the alarms went off after the injury of Charly Rodríguez.

The midfielder was hit hard by the Jefferson Intriago. Although Charly tried to return to the playing field, it was impossible for him and the change was made for Ignacio Rivero to enter.

The first analysis that was given of Charly Rodríguez’s injury is a strong blow to the Achilles heel, an injury that would take between 2 to 3 weeks to recover, according to the Medline Plus portal. If the blow is severe it can be extended to 8 weeks.

Does Charly Rodríguez reach the second leg with Pumas?

At the moment it seems complex that the player can recover, because although the injury was not serious, the patient must be kept at least 8 days off so that the inflammation decreases, so it seems complex that it appears in the return duel of the Concachampions against Pumas.

