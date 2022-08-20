They limit the sale of fuel in Cuba to owners of power plants

Nor will they be the solution to blackouts. They announce that CIMEX limits the sale of fuel in Cuba to owners of power plants.

The information has been released by the Municipal Government in Pinar del Río from its official Facebook account.

“Based on the measure issued by the CIMEX management in the country, from this Saturday, August 20, the owners of power plants will only be authorized to sell 10 liters of fuel (gasoline) when it is in stock in the CUPET ”, they communicated.

The users of that social network did not take long to react to the news:

“Cuban Customs allows the importation of up to 2 power plants to improve the quality of life of Cubans; CUPET limits the sale of gasoline for power plants. The story of the good pipe”.

“They put you in a blackout of more than 8 hours and more and you can only buy 10 liters of gasoline. Surely the one who put the measure or the current does not go out or does not have a plant in his house. Starting because what the power plants use is special gasoline that is the least demanded among car drivers,” said another person.

CIMEX’s provision discourages the entry into Cuba of this equipment, necessary in a context where most provinces suffer blackouts of 12 hours or more a day.

They’re not exactly cheap. In the informal market in Cuba they are sold for over 3,000 dollars.

Another option is the importation of solar panels, whose tariff exemption was approved in July 2021, and which can be done through Copextel on the Island.

However, a recent report in the local press uncovered some of the main obstacles for those who decide to import these devices from Cuba: they take more than 5 months to arrive and they do not come with a backup battery.

They cost 55,000 Cuban pesos and are disconnected from the electrical system when there are blackouts in Cuba.

At this time they can be purchased at the Bazar Virtual store, only for Havana, for a price close to 2,000 US dollars.