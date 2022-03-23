They link a luxurious yacht that docked in the DR with a Russian oligarch

the luxurious I already Flying Fox, whose weekly rental has a cost of 3.5 million dollars, and which has been in the Dominican Republic since Monday, was cited by Forbes magazine as one of the yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs in which the Government of the United States and European nations have their eyes set to be confiscated.

It is recalled that yesterday afternoon a source from the Port Authority told Diario Libre that the vessel is occupied by foreigners, according to what was reported to the aforementioned entity by the administration of the Don Diego port, where the I already.

Forbes magazine, specialized in business and finance, points out in an article, in which it mentions 37 yachts, that the opulent boat would be owned by the Russian businessman Dmitri Kamenshchik, Chairman and sole shareholder of Moscow’s Domodevodo airport, one of the largest in Eastern Europe.

He adds that the I already, which has a length of 446 feet and is valued at 455 million dollars, was registered in the Cayman Islands and its last location is Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It adds that vessels like the Flying Fox are registered as “offshore” vehicles, “and docked in remote locations.”

The magazine notes that, according to maritime data company VesselsValue, “yacht ownership is notoriously private.” The firm added that the vessels are usually owned by offshore companies “registered everywhere from the Isle of Man to the Cayman Islands.”

Forbes recalled that Russian billionaires have been in the sights of several nations, since President Vladimir Putin ordered a military insertion in Ukraine. In this sense, previously the US ruler Joe Biden stated that he would work with European countries to attack the oligarchs, seizing their yachts, jets and luxury apartments.

https://cdn-resource.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/23/a-man-with-a-suit-and-tie-smiling-647f1dcc.jpg Russian businessman Dmitri Kamenshchik. (EXTERNAL SOURCE )

Last week the Spanish authorities immobilized in Barcelona the superyacht “Valerie”, linked to the oligarch Sergei Chemezov. The boat is valued at 140 million dollars.

More about the alleged owner of the Flying Fox

According to Forbes, Dmitry Kamenshchik has a net worth of $1.9 billion. His beginnings in air transport date back to 1992, when he chartered a plane to transport goods from China to Moscow when he was a Philosophy student.

Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, owned by Kamenshchik, handled some 30.7 million passengers in 2017, according to the magazine.

Russian authorities arrested Kamenshchik on charges related to security measures at the airport at the time of a terrorist attack in 2011. Five years later, a Moscow court decided to release the businessman from house arrest.