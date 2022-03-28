They link covid-19 with a high risk of developing diabetes, according to studies

Covid-19 could increase the risk of diabetes in children 0:42

(CNN) — More than a year after recovering from a coronavirus infection, Jennifer Hobbs is adjusting to her new normal: brain fog, joint pain, elevated liver enzymes and, now, type 2 diabetes. Hobbs had prediabetes before contracting covid- 19, but her blood sugar levels were under control and she did not need any treatment. Recently, that changed.

“I take my [nivel] blood sugar every morning, and even with two different types of medication, it’s all over the place,” said Hobbs, 36. The new diagnosis of diabetes has both Hobbs and his primary care doctor wondering if the coronavirus has played a role.

Two years into the pandemic, scientists and doctors are turning their attention to the long-term consequences of covid-19, dubbed “long covid.” Recent studies add diabetes to the list of potential long-term results of covid-19.

Experts have known that people with diabetes are at increased risk of severe covid-19, but now a new connection is being unraveled: one in which a covid-19 infection can lead to an increased risk of diabetes.

A study published this month looked at people who had mild cases of Covid-19 in Germany and found they were 28% more likely to have a new diagnosis of type 2 diabetes compared to people who were never infected.

A study in the United States similarly found a higher incidence rate of diabetes in people who had recovered from covid-19: a 40% increased risk at least one year after infection. Researchers estimate that about 2 in 100 people infected with covid-19 will have a new diagnosis of diabetes.

This US study, published last week in the medical journal The Lancet, also found that even among people who had low or no risk factors for diabetes, covid-19 infection led to a higher risk of diabetes. % higher diabetes after infection with coronavirus.

The more severe a person’s coronavirus infection, the higher their risk of diabetes. For people who were treated in the ICU, the risk of diabetes increased by 276%. This connection could be related to the steroids some patients receive while receiving acute care in a hospital setting, which can increase blood sugar levels.

“No [se diagnostica] diabetes one or two months after recovery, if not a year, and it’s certainly happening in people who are not hospitalized,” said lead researcher Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, head of Research and Development at the Health Care System VA St. Louis and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

That study used the national databases of the US Department of Veterans Affairs to follow more than 180,000 people after contracting Covid-19. The research team compared the results of this group with the results of a control group of more than 4 million people before the pandemic, along with another group of more than 4 million people during the pandemic who did not contract covid-19. .

In children, the overall risk of newly diagnosed diabetes is even worse. A report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published in January, found that children were 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes after a covid-19 infection than those who were never infected.

They investigate the link between covid-19 and diabetes

For many years, theories have circulated about the involvement of inflammation caused by viral infections in diabetes. However, according to Dr. Robert Gabbay, scientific and medical director of the American Diabetes Association, this is the first time that studies have shown such a strong link between diabetes and a specific virus.

It’s still not clear to scientists why COVID-19 is putting people at risk for diabetes. One theory involves the receptor where the virus attaches in the lungs, which is also present in the pancreas.

“There have been a number of studies showing that SARS-CoV-2 can attack the beta cells of the pancreas and can cause at least temporary damage, if not more permanent damage,” said Sara Cromer, Ph.D., assistant in medicine from Mass General Hospital in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism. She was not involved in the two new studies.

Beta cells are pancreatic cells that produce insulin. As these cells are destroyed by the covid-19 infection, the body can lose its ability to produce insulin. This is similar to what happens in type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder in which the body destroys its own beta cells and therefore cannot produce insulin.

“It’s also possible that there is acute inflammation from contracting Covid, which can be present at low levels, even in asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases,” Cromer said. “That can lead to short-term insulin resistance, which can perhaps snowball or set off a chain of events that leads to more long-term insulin resistance.”

This second theory would better explain the development of type 2 diabetes, the most common form, in which the body still produces insulin, but becomes resistant to it and therefore unable to respond to it. Type 2 diabetics made up more than 99% of newly diagnosed diabetes cases after covid-19 infection that the Al-Aly study identified.

Cromer said that other factors could contribute to this increased risk of diabetes.

“When you’re diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, you might stay home for a while, eat differently, not exercise. There are a number of ways this can affect your lifestyle and behavior, and I really don’t know how they could interact with metabolic disease,” he said.

In a study led by Cromer, his research team found that people with newly diagnosed diabetes after Covid-19 tended to be younger, black or Hispanic, and underinsured.

“We think that a number of these people may have had pre-existing diabetes that had gone undiagnosed because they had little access to medical care,” Cromer said.

Eleven months after her covid-19 infection, Claudia Méndez, 45, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes during an urgent care visit. Her blood glucose was found to be 300, a marked increase from the normal level of less than 140. For Mendez, studies like these are finally answering the questions of those who have suffered prolonged covid in the last two years.

“It’s a double-edged sword that you never want to be in this place, but to hear that you’re even diagnosed is, in a way, a relief,” he said.

These studies don’t imply that specific cases of diabetes like Mendez’s and Hobbs’ were directly caused by the coronavirus, but they are changing the way doctors think about the relationship between the two conditions.

Now, covid-19 may need to be considered a risk factor for diabetes.

“I think the big message for clinicians is … that knowing someone had a COVID infection should raise their awareness about getting screened for diabetes,” Gabbay said.

Care for chronic conditions

As diabetes is added to the emerging list of post-Covid-19 complications, experts are concerned about the staggering impact it will have on an already overburdened health care system.

“Inevitably, this will create a large number of people with newly diagnosed diabetes,” Al-Aly said. “This has really serious downstream ramifications and would require lifelong care… I think we need to be ready to really build the capacity to treat these patients.”

The question remains whether America’s health care system is ready to handle the surge in chronic conditions arising from the pandemic. Al-Aly’s research team also recently found that people with covid-19 infections had a 60% increase in cardiovascular disorders after recovery.

“We’re already challenged to serve as many people with diabetes as there are today. The last thing we need is to increase the number,” Gabbay said.