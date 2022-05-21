“They lived for free”: the curious story of when Belinda and her family appropriated a businessman’s house and did not want to return it

On this occasion, it came out again The story in which the artist and her family lived for free in the house of a businessman and after several months they did not want to vacate the property.

After the recent revelations of Christian Nodal, Belinda and her family are still involved in the controversy and they continue to give what to talk about on social networks.

Belinda and her family were accused in 2010 by businessman Mohamed Morales Álvarez, who he had lent them one of his houses to live in for a while.

The businessman lent the family of the interpreter of Light without gravity one of its properties located in Mexico City because presumably they did not have money and by means of a work contract this operation was carried out.

Likewise, Mohamed Morales Álvarez, who at that time owned a Mexican soccer team, He would have given them several cars and approximately US$500,000 as an advance payment.

Nevertheless, three months after signing this contract the relationship between both parties deteriorated after Belinda’s father did not comply with the previously agreed tour of 40 concerts with the singer.

Due to breach of this agreement, Belinda and her family had to leave the house that the businessman had lent them, return the cars and pay the corresponding money.

Despite this request, Months passed and the interpreter’s family refused to leave Mohamed’s house.

“They lived for free,” accused Mohamed Morales Álvarez at the time.

After several months of trial, Belinda was ordered to pay 20 million pesos as compensation to the businessman.

However, according to Mohamed’s lawyers, the Mexican artist had no money to solve this situation despite her long career and his family was also financially insolvent.

The end of the legal battle between Mohamed Morales Álvarez and Belinda came when Both reached an agreement and the singer’s family returned the house they had lent them in exchange for work.