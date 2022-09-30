They locate 106 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Africa who were traveling in several cars

They explained that by stopping the vehicles, the PNC agents located 106 people who entered the country irregularly and also arrested another 10.

The first incident occurred at km 77.5 of the village of El Remolino, Cuilapa, Santa Rosa, where agents from the Division of Investigation and Deactivation of Weapons and Explosives (DIDAE) – of the National Civil Police (PNC) located a caravan of vehicles in which migrants of different nationalities went

In another operation, the authorities located in the Cenma, in the Guatemalan capital, 81 people were located who were found to be migrants who were traveling through the country irregularly.

The Guatemalan Institute of Migration made the corresponding identifications and it was determined that they are from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Senegal, Ghana and Africa, making a total of 81 people (51 men, 14 women and 16 minors).

They added that the mobilization of the identified persons is coordinated to proceed with the corresponding protocol for attention to the case, according to the Migration Code.

They stop migrant caravans

Since last weekend, the Guatemalan authorities have detained two caravans of migrants who entered the country irregularly.

Last Sunday, immigration authorities detained a caravan of some 600 migrants who entered Guatemala irregularly, mostly from Venezuela.

The caravan was made up of people from Venezuela, Colombia, Haiti and Honduras, entered Guatemala through an “unauthorized” border crossing and after a few hours of dialogue they returned to Honduran territory, Alejandra Mena, spokeswoman for the Guatemalan Migration Institute, told journalists ( IGM), according to AFP.

The group was detained by police near Corinto, the same place where on Saturday uniformed officers stopped some 400 undocumented migrants, mainly Venezuelans seeking to reach Mexico and then cross into the United States.

At that march, the Guatemalan immigration authorities authorized the passage of 155 people, for humanitarian reasons, especially families with minors and pregnant women.