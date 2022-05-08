They locate 432 Central American migrants (mostly Guatemalan) in refrigerated vans in Tlaxcala, Mexico – Prensa Libre

The migrants were located when the trailers were circulating on the Puebla-Tlaxcala highway and the Ministry of Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN), the Ministry of Citizen Security, Civil Protection and authorities of the municipality of Ixtacuixtla participated in the rescue operation. by Mariano Matamoros.

Mexican authorities found 432 migrants traveling illegally in two trailers with a double trailer on a highway in Tlaxcala, most of the people are from Guatemala, according to the National Migration Institute.

According to the Mexican authorities, 218 people were traveling in the first trailer (120 in one trailer and 98 in the second), while 213 migrants were in the other vehicle (106 and 107 in each trailer).

They confirmed that most of the migrants are from Guatemala, but did not give the exact figure.

The Mexican authorities detailed that the migrants received first aid and after verifying their health status, the adults were taken to the Ixtacuixtla municipal auditorium for temporary accommodation and food as the migration process begins to define their situation.

The minors remained under the guardianship of the System for the Integral Development of the Family in that Mexican state.

The drivers of the trailers, a companion and the two vehicles remained at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

Support from Guatemalan authorities

The Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in a statement that the Consular Section of the Guatemalan Embassy in Mexico traveled to the State of Tlaxcala to provide assistance and protection to nationals who were rescued by this operation.

The statement explains that Guatemalan officials went to the scene in order to carry out the process of assistance, identification and interviews to prove the identity of the people and ensure a safe return.

He affirms that the migrants traveled in refrigerated chambers and in precarious conditions.