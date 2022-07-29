They locate 94 migrants in an abandoned trailer in Mexico

Mexican authorities located 94 mostly Central American migrants in an abandoned trailer on a highway in the Gulf of Mexico state of Veracruz, the state government announced Thursday.

The finding was confirmed by the director of Attention to Migrants of the governorate of the state of Veracruz, Carlos Enrique Escalante, who told The Associated Press that the trailer was found Wednesday night on the Acayucan-Sayula de Alemán highway in the state with dozens of of migrants inside.

Escalante indicated that some of the migrants, desperate due to the heat and lack of oxygen, broke the box of the trailer and began to make noise, which alerted the inhabitants of the area who came to help them and remove them from the unit.

“Unfortunately there were some who had to throw themselves from the top of the trailer and they suffered a sprain,” the official said.

The 94 migrants, from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, were under the protection of the agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) of Veracruz while the deportation procedures are completed.

Escalante pointed out that according to the information provided by some of the migrants in the trailer there were about 400 people, many of whom managed to escape before the authorities arrived, but he clarified that so far there is no official record of the occupants of the unit.

The Veracruz Attorney General’s Office has already launched an investigation into the case. There were no arrests in the event.

A similar event took place on June 27 on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, where an abandoned trailer with 73 migrants was located, of which 53 died of suffocation. Four people were arrested for the case, including the driver of the unit.

A new group of some 2,000 migrants, mostly Venezuelans and Central Americans, left earlier this week from southern Mexico with the aim of reaching the border with the United States.

In recent months, several similar contingents left Tapachula, almost on the border with Guatemala, in caravans that dissolved only days later, when the Mexican authorities offered them documents to travel through the country.

The National Guard, which last year chose to stop the massive exodus of undocumented foreigners, limited itself on Monday to escorting the group and speeding up vehicular traffic.

However, the head of the Mexican army, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, said last week that the deployment of federal and state forces had been reinforced to prevent the flow of migrants irregularly.

The caravans are only a tiny part of the thousands of migrants who cross illegally into the United States every day, since most do so using smugglers who transport them in different ways.

In the first half of the year, some 58,000 people applied for refuge in Mexico, 7,000 more than the same period last year. 70% of them did so at the Tapachula offices.

Recently, US border authorities are blocking migrants from crossing the border with Mexico more often than at any time in at least two decades. In May there were almost 240,000 interceptions, a third more than a year ago.