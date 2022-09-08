They locate a 4-year-old Ecuadorian boy walking alone near the US-Mexico border | International | News

With his passport and contact information for relatives, this is how a four-year-old boy of Ecuadorian nationality was found near the border between the United States and Mexico by members of the Border Patrol.

Through a publication on social networks, Gloria Chávez, chief agent of the El Paso sector patrol, disclosed the situation and explained that he had been abandoned by traffickers.

From Cuenca came a child who was found alone near the Mexico-United States border

In the shared image, the boy is seen wearing a hat and holding a toy while being approached by an agent. Chávez mentioned that there are more than 19 thousand minors found alone in the current fiscal year.

Even the Foreign Ministry of Ecuador has not ruled on the fact.

Last April, a video was released showing how two Ecuadorian minors were thrown from the border wall, also in the Santa Teresa sector. Finally, the minors were reunited with their parents.