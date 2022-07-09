They locate baseball brothers disappeared by “El Chueco”; one of them lifeless

Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua.- The brothers Paul Osvaldo and Armando Berrelleza would have been found, one of them alive, reported the Attorney General of the State of chihuahua.

Through a statement, it was reported that “As a result of the joint operations implemented in the mountain area, in which the Secretary of National Defense, the National Guard, the Secretary of Public Security of the State and the Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua participate , it was possible to locate the Berrelleza Rábago brothers, who had been seen for the last time on June 20 in the community of Cerocahuimunicipality of Urique”.

“After several days of searching and in a joint effort, we located the young Jesús Armando in good health, at a point in the mountain region of the entity,” reported the Commander of the 42nd Military Zone, Alfredo Salgado Vargas.

For his part, the State Attorney General, Roberto Javier Fierro, specified that Jesús Armando “was integrated into the protection program for protected witnesses and is under the protection of the State Attorney General’s Office, where comprehensive care has been provided.

“He received medical assistance, he is also being given psychological care and everything that is necessary,” said Fierro Duarte.

It was also reported that “thanks to information provided by a collaborating witness, and within the intelligence work, the point where those responsible hid the body of Paul Osvaldo was located in the mountain area.”

“Expert technical personnel carried out the exhumation of the 22-year-old in Cerro Colorado, ejido of Cerocahui, who was transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service to carry out the corresponding expert opinions,” the statement reported. .