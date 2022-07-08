News

They locate brothers kidnapped by ‘El Chueco’; one of them lifeless

The Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office located the Berrelleza Rabago brotherswho had been seen for the last time on June 20 in the community of Cerocahui, municipality of Urique, the date on which the capo of the area, nicknamed “El Chueco”, murdered two Jesuit priests.

Jesús Armando was found alive. In another action, the body of Paul Osvaldo was found and buried at a point on Cerro Colorado, ejido of Cerocahui.

The facts were reported by the commander of the 42nd Military Zone, Alfredo Salgado Vargas, and the state prosecutor, Roberto Javier Fierro Duarte, at the end of a search by land and air in the area.

“After several days of searching and in a joint effort, we located in good health to the young Jesus Armandoat a point in the mountain region of the entity”, informed Salgado Vargas.

The prosecutor of Chihuahua, Roberto Fierro Duarte pointed out that Jesús Armando was integrated into the program of protected witness protection and is under the protection of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

He received medical assistance, in addition he is being given psychological attention and everything that is necessary.

Information provided by a collaborating witness and within the intelligence work, was located in the mountain area the point where those responsible They hid the lifeless body of Paul Osvaldo.

Expert technical personnel carried out the exhumation of the 22-year-old in Cerro Colorado, ejido of Cerocahui, which was transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service for the practice of the corresponding expert opinions.

On June 22 last, Fierro Duarte explained that José Noriel Portillo, alias “El Chueco”, participated in two violent acts against the civilian population of Urique on June 20.

The first was That Monday morning, when the alleged criminal arrived at a home to locate Paul B., due to a quarrel generated during a baseball game.

The prosecutor explained that on Sunday a baseball game was held in which the team sponsored by the criminal lost, which generated the claim and the dispute. “El Chueco” shot Paul and kidnapped his brother, Armando.

The second act was later that Monday, when Pedro Palma, tour guide, interacted with “El Chueco” and was subsequently kidnapped. The civilian managed to escape and arrived beaten at the village temple, where he was helped by the priests Javier Campos and Joaquin Mora.

“El Chueco” arrived at the place and murdered the tour guide and the two Jesuits; he also ordered the bodies to be taken away.

Prosecutor Fierro Duarte reported that the bodies were located in the area of ​​’Pito Real’, on the highway from San Rafael to Creel.

Jesuit priests Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora and the tourist guide Pedro Palma.

It was clarified that there were no complaints or information about the kidnapping of tourists.

He thanked the Army, the National Guard, the Federal and State Secretariat of Public Security for the work carried out in the area.

