They locate four others accused of participating in the murder of three police officers in Santa Ana

Four people accused of belonging to the 18-S gang and of participating in the ambush where three police officers were killed on Tuesday in Santa Ana were located in an inn that also functioned as a church in the Barrientos neighborhood of the municipality of Chalchuapa, reported this Thursday by the afternoon the Government.

The gang members were located after the PNC intervened house by house in Chalchuapa. The Director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, mentioned during the presentation of the defendants that the agents were patrolling in the community, which had been threatened with paying rent, when they were ambushed by the criminals. “The PNC is not going to take any step back, we are going to continue dismantling any organization. We are going to continue here in Santa Ana and other municipalities,” he mentioned.

One of the defendants was killed in the operation and the others were arrested. The deceased was identified as Adolfo Alfredo Mejía, and is accused of shooting at the agents in this Thursday’s operation. No police officers were injured.

Rodolfo Delgado, Attorney General of the Republic, clarified that the police officers will not be prosecuted for shooting Mejía. In addition, he said that “people like these who are accused are the worst of society and as the worst of society they have to be eradicated from society.”

The detainees are Geovanny Chigüila Olmedo, Gabriela Esmeralda Solís and Gustavo G. C, the latter a minor.

In addition, police sources reported that a baby was also in the house.

According to the official version, a total of five gang members participated in the attack. Before the four located today, one was captured injured moments after the crime.

The Ministry of Justice and Security presented the detainees and details about the capture this Thursday afternoon in the La Realidad neighborhood, where the attack occurred on Tuesday. For his part, Francis Merino Mornoy, Minister of National Defense, added that the Armed Forces are planning massive operations on each of the hills where criminal organizations have gone to hide and the operations will continue throughout the national territory.