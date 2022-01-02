They lock the dog in a cage and dump it in the snow to die of cold and hunger

If she hadn’t been found, she would have died that day. This is the story of an abandoned Pit Bull mix in an alleyway in St. Paul, Minnesota, on the coldest days of the year. They locked her in a cage, then threw away the key and dumped her in the midst of other garbage, in the snow. And she, all curled up to withstand the harsh temperatures, with her white fur almost blended with the rest. Maybe that’s why she went unnoticed for so long, until a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer found her by pure chance.



Photo credits: Ruff Start Rescue

As her rescuer Brianna Jensen tells us, Rosabella is a true “Christmas miracle”. She was dying, severely emaciated, dehydrated and hypothermic. “It was a leg more over there than here.” From the sores she carries on her body, it seems that the unfortunate dog has spent most of her life locked up in a cage, only to be discarded and thrown away as garbage.



Photo credits: Ruff Start Rescue

At the first visit, Rosabella weighed just 8.5 kilos, while for her size she should weigh at least 20. Another testimony of how neglected and abused, in addition to the signs she bears on her body. “Right now, he’s having three small meals a day,” so his stomach gets used to food and regains his strength. It goes without saying that the road to recovery will be long, but thanks to the right treatments, you will be able to get back to health.



Photo credits: Ruff Start Rescue

«Today Rosabella is in a safe, warm and loving foster home. She has sores and broken feet, but despite the terrible circumstances she experienced, Rosabella is even more loving than resilient. It will take a while to carry her weight safely, but we are comforted to know that she has an entire community that acclaims and supports her “, they say from the refuge, who has found a new family for her ready to follow and support her in this his new life.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Cat with cleft palate changes the life of a girl born with her own rare condition

– His dog dies, the next day he finds the cat who has been missing for months: “It was his gift”

– A dog is found on Christmas Day on a sofa left by the roadside: it was waiting for those who had abandoned it

– Russia, “whale prison dismantled: 100 cetaceans freed

– Cruelty in Crotone: the neighborhood dog Musetta died due to firecrackers thrown by a group of boys

– The dog Hugo eats six packets of chocolate coins: “He was vomiting blood, he is miraculously alive”

– The story of the cat that came out of nowhere (perhaps from Italy) and got out of a van in Germany

– Captured and killed Stirpe, the ferocious squirrel that terrorized a small town in Wales

– The story of the Ciuffo dog, lost in the Viterbo area and found in France. The owners: “After more than three years he recognized us immediately”

– Two young heroes dive into the crocodile river to rescue a dog that the authorities have ignored

– Here is Negrin, the guardian cat of the Cap de Barbaria lighthouse in Formentera

– The cat Lily, obese abandoned three times, sees the only form of love in the full bowl

– A woman buys a new house and soon realizes she has a cat as a tenant

– The sad story of Will, the dog set on fire without a reason that will forever bear the signs of aggression

– Over 800 budgies taken to an animal shelter in the US: “A shock”

– Farewell to Katjuscha, the last bear in the Berlin zoo

– The quarrel between dog owners ends in bites (between the two women)

– Dog Steve abandoned at the bus stop with a broken leg is now happy with a new family

– So a smart dog finds a way to carry four tires at a time to help his owner

– After 20 years of torture, a bear was rescued from an illegal bile factory in Vietnam

– India, a newborn abandoned on the street survives the cold of the night thanks to the heat of a dog and its puppies

– France, a pack of nine wolves escaped from the cages: four were killed, five anesthetized

– Carolyn Smith’s shocking story: “They shot my dog ​​Mikee, I think I know who did it: be careful!”

– The dog Cupid keeps knocking on the door of his house, but does not know that it has been abandoned by its owners

– Deaf hunting dog and his guide found a home together for Christmas

– Seriously ill dog abandoned on a post, becomes an actor and finds a home for Christmas

– He was 20 kilos underweight, the abused dog Peter was rescued and looked after: he will soon be ready for adoption

– A man sees a dot on a cliff and immediately realizes that it is a dog in need of help

– They kill a wild boar with rocks and spread the video on the web: three people reported in Cagliari, risk 2 years

– Damiano dei Maneskin helps the cats of the burnt feline oasis: “We’d love to come and visit you”

– Here’s Lucky, the dog that wakes up the man who saved his eye every day