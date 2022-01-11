They lock the puppy in a suitcase and throw it in a bin (PHOTO)

They lock the sick puppy in a suitcase, and then throw it in a dumpster. He is saved by passers-by and is not given back to the owner

Abandoning a dog is immoral and cruel. When you decide, without any remorse, that you no longer want to keep an animal with you, there are many paths you can take, reaching your goal and not putting the four-legged life at risk.

Various complications could arise, sudden problems that life puts before us, this is not up for debate, but how we behave in front of these eventualities determines what kind of person we are. Having a sick puppy, in need of help, abandoning him to certain deathmakes anyone who does such an act a horrible human being.

Unfortunately, this happened to a puppy, in Germany. Closed in a suitcase it was then thrown as if it were garbage, in a bin. Fortunately, passersby heard his cry, intervening to save him and bring him to safety.

After closing the puppy in the suitcase, they throw it in the dumpster as if it is worthless

The sad story comes from Germany, precisely from Hanover. Someone has decided to close a puppy inside a suitcase then throw it in a dumpster. His fate would have been marked by the decision of the terrible person who did this to him, were it not for passers-by, who hearing his moans and tears, understood that inside that blue suitcase there was a life that was struggling to free itself.

Taken to an animal shelter on Tierschutzverein Hannover, the four-legged was visited, discovering that she was a girl and that her health was not good. It needs a dental surgery, it probably is blind and her fur shows how neglected she has been.

Nobody knows how long she was locked in the suitcase, but sadly enough to traumatize her. She appears disoriented, tired and in need of affection. “We called it “Risa”“They let you know in a post from the animal shelter where the dog is”we are incredibly sad that the owners didn’t ask us for help but had to choose this path“.

Police tracked down the owner of Risa, which he received a complaint for mistreatment of animals to which he will have to answer. They will take care of the dog from the shelter and when, once back in strength, she is ready she will finally be able to find a real family who will love and take care of her forever.

