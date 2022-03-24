They look alike? These Celebrities Are Relatives and You Probably Didn’t Know It

It seems that the world of Hollywood is smaller than we thinkbecause several celebrities share family ties with others celebrities who belong to the middle and even royaltyleaving thousands of users surprised.











Here we present you some celebrities who are relatives and you probably didn’t know:

Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas

Though not related by blood Antonio Banderas was the stepfather of Dakota Johnsonwhen the actress was a child, su mother Melanie Griffith married the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, being a very important father figure in the life of the actress, as he has mentioned in different interviews and speeches.

Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill

Both famous actors for dedicating themselves to the genre of comedy, Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are brothersThey’re even so close that actor Jonah Hill has a tattoo dedicated to his little sister that reads, “Hey Bernie!”

Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson

the famous actress Lea Thompson Known for her role in the moviesReturn to the future” actress Zoey Deutch is motherwho has stood out for his roles in youth films in “If I don’t wake up” and “Zombie Land 2”.

Elle King and Rob Schneider

A big surprise for fans of singer Elle King is to discover that the singer is related to actor Rob Schneider. However, it is not about any relationship, since actor Rob Schneider is Elle King’s father. The singer decided to change her name to find her own path to fame without his father’s last name.

Julia and Emma Roberts

It’s no coincidence Julia Roberts is Emma Roberts’ auntboth actresses share a great resemblance and an unmistakable smile, marking a family legacy in Hollywood. Since the older brother of Julia Roberts, Eric Roberts, is the father of Emma Roberts.

Kate Middleton, Elle and Dakota Fanning

the actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning are distant cousins ​​of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, according to the actresses, are direct descendants of King Edward III, grandfather of Kate Middleton’s mother. What madness!

Lily Allen and Alfie Allen

In case the last name sounded like a coincidence to you, actually, actor alfie allen known for playing Theon Greyjoy in “Game of Thrones” He is the younger brother of singer Lily Allen.Despite not having an immediate resemblance, the actor has posed next to his sister on several occasions.

