They look like euros but they are foreign currencies: the most common mistakes

Have you ever confused the old 500 lire with the current 2 euro? The problem could also happen with foreign coins.

Receiving the change in coins is usually a rather … small procedure. Especially at the checkout of a supermarket, receiving the leftovers in coins pushes us to hasten their recovery, putting everything in the wallet without paying too much attention to whether the bill is right and, above all, the coins are really the authentic ones. Yup, because it could have happened to some of us, when it comes to rummaging through the change, to find yourself with a particular coin. Something strange that, on the spot, we had identified as a € 2 piece but which, on closer inspection, proved to be something else.

Attention to details therefore, because there are coins physically similar to our 2 euro but belonging to the minting of countries definitely far from the European Union. Sometimes it is easy to be mistaken even with the latest version of the old 500 lire, perhaps kept as a souvenir and which, by mistake, end up in our wallets giving rise to unpleasant misunderstandings. Now, since tourism favors the movement to and from non-EU countries, it is not impossible for some coins of another coin to enter circulation. And some of them could lead us into real gaffes.

They look like 2 euros but they are other coins: which ones to pay attention to

It is curious how the chromatism of the coins unites so many countries. The silver border and the golden interior typical of our 2 euros is a fantasy taken up on many more occasions than you think. And the example of the 500 lire confirms that the trend was definitely prior to the introduction of the euro. For one thing, if someone has ever traveled to Uruguay, they will certainly have received a 10 pesos coin at the exchange rate, chromatically identical to our 2 euro and worth about 20 cents. A distracted glance could be misleading, although the differences are just as obvious. But if Uruguay is a limiting example, just as many risks can be taken with an Egyptian pound. Value, just 0.05 euros but details similar to those of our 2, were it not for the mask of a pharaoh on the back.

The same goes for the 1 euro pieces, which can be confused with other similar ones belonging to a foreign coinage. The Turkish lira for example, worth 0.09 euros, is surprisingly similar to our second largest currency. The same goes for the two Argentine pesos, with a golden edge and silver center. In this case, the difference in value between the two coins is abysmal: two pesos of the South American country are equivalent to only 0.0086 euros. The 20 Jamaican dollar coin, equal to 11 euro cents, is also quite similar. Of course, just be careful not to make mistakes. But, as we have seen, in the case of “bridging”, very often, this is what is missing.