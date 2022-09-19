They look like triplets: this is how the daughters of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively look

american actor Ryan Reynolds and the actress Blake Lively They make up one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. They have been married since 2012 when they got married in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

In October 2014 they announced that they were expecting their first child. On December 31, 2014, a girl named James was born and is already 7 years old.

In April 2016, the second pregnancy of Blake Lively. On September 30, 2016, a second girl was born, whom they named Inez and who is currently 5 years old. In May 2019, the expectation of her third daughter, Betty, was confirmed, who was born in October of that year and who is now 2 years old.

This week, Lively confirmed that she is pregnant for the fourth time. The actress made the announcement at a women’s empowerment summit at New York’s Lincoln Center, where she caught her eye with her baby bump.

Their children have been the cause for the couple of actors to have taken a sabbatical year in relation to the world of acting, since they seek to focus all their efforts on their upbringing.

Own Ryan Reynolds explained in an interview with the American news portal People how important it was for him to be present in the vital moments of his children, such as going to school or helping them with their homework, and that they can have a routine like any other child of his age.

This pleasant surprise is known just one day after the Canadian actor had to undergo surgery for a small health scare, because, after undergoing a routine colonoscopy, the doctors detected several polyps, which, although benign, were removed for safety.

For its part, Blake Lively She has taken advantage of her husband’s temporary withdrawal to return to the stage stronger than ever. The actress has 3 different fiction projects underway: The Making of, a romantic comedy in which she will work alongside Diana Keaton, Richard Gere and Lin-Manuel Miranda; Proxy, an intense science fiction thriller; and My Husband’s Secret, a feature film based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

