“They looked for me, but it wasn’t the best choice”

Market background regarding Juventus, the revelation: “They looked for me, but the best choice was another”

There Juventus it was certainly one of the great protagonists of the January market both in terms of the Italian scene, but also for the international one. The Juventus club is one of the clubs that has spent the most in all of Europe to be able to give new reinforcements to Massimiliano Merry. Reinforcements that they came with Vlahovic And Zakaria (Besides Cats remained at Frosinone), but other players could have joined Juventus.

One of them is Anthony Martial. The French, who al Manchester United he found little space in the first part of the season, he landed on loan at Sevillebut he could have moved to Turin, as he himself declared.

Juventus, Martial reveals: “They looked for me”

Martial was in fact interviewed by ‘Diario de Sevilla’ and revealed some background to the transfer that led him from the Premier to the Andalusian club. “For me it was the right decision because I knew I was going to play and playing was the most important thing. Other big clubs tried to convince me, but I preferred to come to Sevilla because I knew it was a great club and could be the best option for me and my family, ”said the Frenchman.

Among the clubs concerned, Juventus as well as Barcelona: “It’s true, Juventus tried to sign me. I was talking to my agent, but I told him that I preferred to go to Sevilla because I thought it was the best option – said the transalpine – Barcelona also spoke with my agent, but I have always told them too that my priority Sevilla remained and I wanted to keep my word. There has been a major effort on the part of the club for my salary and I have reduced it too. There has been an effort on the part of everyone and I know all of this will be positive. Now I want to score as many goals as possible, help the team win games and also the Europa League. The World Cup? It remains one of my goals, I want to convince Deschamps and I’m sure I will succeed ”. Finally on the future Martial holds an open door, he who knows that there may not be a new opening also for Juve itself: “Staying here? I have a contract with Manchester United until 2024, but in football you never know ”.