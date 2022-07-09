They love each other in fiction, they hate each other in reality: actors who cannot be seen and act as a couple

It is known that the magic of cinema can do anything. But what happens to the performers when the cameras turn off? In many cases, through marketing, the love of movies exceeds all limits and on more than one occasion the acting couples continue their relationship outside their work environment.

However, in this note we are inclined to the negative and we tell you about the couples who loved each other in fiction but hated each other when they shouted “Cut”.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Although they finally ended up loving each other, Rachel McAdams Y Ryan Gosling They started their relationship off on the wrong foot. The story began on November 7, 2002, during the filming of one of the most successful romantic movies of the last century: Diary of a passionfilm directed by Nick Cassavetes based on the book The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks.

How much is the truth worth? Your support is essential for our future. join

According to witnesses later, the actors got along so badly that Ryan himself asked the director to change the actress. She said that she was unbearable and that she did not tolerate the timbre of her voice. Still, the play finished filming and turned out to be a box-office hit and a must-see for lovers of romantic movies.

And since there is only one step from hate to love, years later they ended up together. They were dating from 2005 to 2007 and according to the gallant’s own statements, “My love story with Rachel was much more romantic than the movie.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes

Other superstars who were hairy met, precisely, in the filming of one of the most romantic stories in history: Romeo and Juliet. The amazing version of Baz Luhrman of the play of William Shakespeare featured two extraordinary actors: Leonardo Dicaprio (47) and Claire Danes (43).

And although in the film the chemistry is indisputable, some time later the details of that relationship were known. The person in charge of telling it was another of the actresses who were part of the cast: Miriam Margolyes. In addition to ensuring that the gallant smelled bad, due to the heat of Mexico, the country where the romantic drama was filmed, he assured that Leo’s attitude towards Claire was “disdainful and contemptuous”.

He even assured that the protagonist of Homeland was completely in love with her partner, who far from reciprocating that love, behaved elusively. “It was obvious to all of us that she really was in love with her Romeo, but Leonardo was not in love with this Juliet. She wasn’t his type at all. He didn’t know how to deal with his obvious crush.” And he added:

“Leo was insensitive to her feelings, despising her and could be quite rude in her eagerness to escape, while Claire was completely honest and very open.”

The obvious conclusion: both actors are extraordinary.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant

A place called Notting Hill It is perhaps one of the most watched romantic comedies of recent times. It is about a Hollywood star who falls in love with a London bookseller and was played by Julia Roberts (54) Y Hugh Grant (61).

Like the works and actors mentioned above, the chemistry between the two was one of the factors that ensured the success of the film released on August 5, 1999 in Argentina. However, as it transpired later, Hugh and Julia had the worst vibes: I know they were indifferent. So much so that they didn’t even get together to pass the lyrics.

As they say, the bad relationship began when the protagonist of Pretty Woman he learned of an out of place comment from the Englishman. He said that Julia had such a big mouth that when she kissed her she could hear the echo of her breathing.

The truth is that this indifference had no collateral effect. On the contrary, the film became a classic of romantic comedies. “I am a girl in front of a boy asking him to love her”. Unforgettable phrase to end your story.

Flor Vigna and Nicolás Cabré

At the local level, the bad relations between gallants and galanas also transcend. Such is the case of vine flower (28) and Nicholas Cabre (42). The two actors worked together on the novel my brother is a cloneproduced by Polka in 2018, and according to the script they had to be a couple.

It was the first leading role of the current girlfriend of Luciano Castro, although according to what he said, he did not have the best experience. In an intimate chat with Angel of Britoseveral years after the broadcast of the series in question, Flor Vigna removed the past and told about the terrible relationship she had with her partner in fiction: Nicholas Cabre.

As the blonde explained, the conflict began after the former host of Combat will post a photo of the fiction in bed with his co keeper. And she said: “I never talked much about it for fear of not working as hard. I do not share his ways of working at all. Many have said it.”

He then added: “I suffered a lot because it was my first leading role. He talked about two mines disputing a chabón and he was a garrón“. As he explained, the posting would have been bad for the actor’s girlfriend at the time, Laura Fernandezand since then the deals changed.

“I understand that when you have a career you are entertained a lot and put in the place of a celebrity, but there are things that are more normal for them.”

In this case, the fictional couple went through the screen without pain or glory.

Araceli Gonzalez and Facundo Arana

Back in 2017, Araceli Gonzalez (55) and Facundo Arana (50) shared the stage of the play adapted to the theater of The bridges of Madisonone of the great films directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.

The Argentine version toured the country for two years, from 2017 to 2018, and in terms of tickets sold, it was a great success. However, according to the theatrical producer in charge of the project, Javier Faronithe actors completely ignored each other. “There wasn’t much dialogue in the cast”. And he added, “I think they didn’t get along.”

The play was directed by Luis Indio Romero. Although it worked at the box office, everyone will remember the lousy relationship between lovers in fiction. According to those present, at that time the protagonists, both with a lot of character, had a strong discussion where the insults came and went.

Judging by the statements of other colleagues (such as Romina Gaetani), Facu is an intense person. Poor Clint! Mental note: nobody stop watching that movie.

Ricardo Darin and Valeria Bertuccelli

Finally, Valeria Bertuccelli (52) and Ricardo Darin (65) are two other actors who in fiction had to act as husband and wife. Although their relationship began on good terms, they considered themselves friends, the day-to-day friction ended with the good vibes.

We are talking about the leading role they shared in the play Scenes of conjugal lifecarried out between 2013 and 2014. And although, as in the other cases, they sold tickets everywhere, when the performance was over the performers did not even want to see each other.

Especially Valerie. She was the one who made the first release in a note to Florence Montfort for Page 12. He assured that between “screams and swearing” there was a “terrible work climate”. She explained it like this:

“Once I heard someone say on TV ‘oh, but for a few screams’ and I thought that naturalizing that, that mistreatment, is a huge mistake. Nobody can do their job between shouts and insults.”

Although Darín completely denied the accusations, the bad vibes between the two buried all the talent they have as actors.

You already know: movie magic can be deceiving.