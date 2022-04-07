They make a graphic comparison of MLB The Show 22 on Switch and PlayStation 5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It was last April 5 when MLB The Show 22, created by PlayStation, came to the Switch and we are sure that a large part of the community wondered what the differences between the Nintendo and Sony consoles would be. Due to this, a video has just been published that makes a graphic comparison of the 2 versions.

MLB The Show is available on all current consoles and PC

The Serie MLB The Show made its debut on the hybrid (and on any Nintendo platform) and seeks to become a good option for all baseball lovers, who still did not have many alternatives on the Switch.

However, and although the game also came to Xbox and PC consoles, the main question is what graphic differences the hybrid version has with that of the most powerful consoles. Now, we can know the answer with a recent comparison.

You can see it here:

As you could see, the graphic difference is noticeable at first glance, where the PlayStation 5 version shows a great level of detail, with more frames per second, stable textures and shadows in real time.

However, and although it can be said that what was achieved on the Switch is remarkable, the developers had to sacrifice some elements, such as the number of people in the stands and lower resolution, among other points mentioned in the video.

In the end, what matters is that the title can give you hours of fun regardless of the platform you play it on, so surely all fans of this sport will appreciate having it in their console catalogue.

