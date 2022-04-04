They make fun of Ana Patricia Gámez for her return to Univisión’s “Enamoranos”

Karina Band he left to present the debut of “La isla de Enamoranos” and in his place he stayed Ana Patricia Gamezagain. In social networks, many celebrate that the Mexican presenter and Raphael Araneda will once again be the star drivers of “Falling in love with the USA” from Univision. Meanwhile, another group of people has not hesitated to make fun of the model: “How quickly Ana Patricia’s children grew.” In 2019 Gámez said that he was leaving because he would prioritize his family and his children.

As has happened with other television talents, the fans of “Falling in love” are being severe with the winner of “Our Latin Beauty” in 2010 and they even blame her for the fact that now she spends all day away from home because in addition to resuming her career as a host in “Enamoranos” she has also returned to “Wake up America”also from the American television network.

“What a laugh, Ana Patricia left the program because she wanted to dedicate herself to her children. Her intention lasted a long time, and now she not only leaves them at night but during the day as well, because now she is on ‘Despierta America’ in the morning and on ‘Falling in love’ at night. Luckily the kids are ready to get married.” one follower commented.

Others, for their part, stated that since Gámez “doesn’t mind leaving his house all day” “They would have left Karina and sent Ana to the aforementioned island.”

The presenter, for her part, is more than excited to resume her role as host. And, as she expressed through social media, she doesn’t seem to care about people’s criticism.

“One does not make important decisions and then change his mind, but life and God guide us to always return to the right path. When I became a mother, a feeling of guilt was also born that I know will accompany us all for the rest of our lives and every day we ask ourselves that question about whether we are doing the right thing with our children, seeing them grow up and being in the most important moments of your life is and will always be my mission, ‘Enamoranos USA’ has given me the understanding and balance I need to achieve it and at the same time allow me to develop this beautiful profession where I have always received your support and affection, accepting to return was not a decision that was made overnight, but God has blessed me in many ways, with healthy, happy and loving children and a husband who supports me unconditionally in every path I decide to take. I start this adventure again with the same emotion and gratitude of how much this great project began in 2019 and let it sound strong ‘yes, yes’”, he pointed out.