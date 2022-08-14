“They make me feel at home” – PEOPLE Online

Wanda Nara She was chosen as the most desired woman by Italians. The cosmetics entrepreneur would have obtained the 90 percent of the votes from the dating site survey Extra Coniugalito thousands of men residing in the European country.

In second place were the Czech model and actress with Italian nationality, Alena Seredova, which reached 85 percent; Meanwhile, the American actress Kristen Stewartgot 82 percent.

Seeing the news on the Italian portals, Wanda Nara decided to share it on her social networks with a nice message. “I love Italy and its inhabitants much more, they always make me feel at home”expressed the manager of Mauro Icardi, who lived half his life in Italy and has large investments in the country.

Wanda Nara showed what her country house in Italy is like and surprised her fans

One of the celebrities with the most content on their social networks and who takes advantage of this space to show her fans the intimacy of her family life is Wanda Nara.

On her Instagram, where she has more than seven million followers, the media businesswoman shares her life in Paris, where she currently lives with her children and her husband. Mauro Icardi due to the footballer’s career.

In this opportunity Wanda He returned to Milan for a few days with his family, where they have their previous home and where he also relaxes with a country life. In Italy, The model with her children and friends settled in the huge house they have to enjoy nature.

Returning to her networks and happy for these shared days, the businesswoman shared two sequences of images in which she is seen with her daughters painting a bed, having lunch with her friends, playing with the animals and enjoying the beautiful landscape that accompanied them.

Not only did she share images of her children, Wanda also showed herself with her friends in a spectacular lagoon near the land surrounded by vegetation and with a bridge to cross it.

“Finishing decorating our country house, weekend mood,” she said. The publication exceeded 173 thousand likes and hundreds of comments who congratulated her on the beautiful place.

“Weekend mood”, Wanda wrote in the other post she shared with seven images. This reached more than 100 thousand likes and hundreds of comments.