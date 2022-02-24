They manage to make Android 12 work on this legendary Samsung from 9 years ago

LineageOS allows you to install Android 12 on your old Samsung Galaxy S4.

While hundreds of mobiles launched in recent years are still waiting for the arrival of Android 12, independent developers continue to do their thing, bringing the latest available version of Android to much older mobiles.

We have already seen how someone managed to install Android 12 on a Galaxy S2. And, now, members of the team that gives life to the LineageOS ROM platform have managed to do the same with a mobile as mythical as the Samsung Galaxy s4.

Android 12 comes to the Galaxy S4 thanks to LineageOS

The ROM in question appears to be functionaland its creator claims that most of the main elements work without problems, including the WiFi connection, calls and mobile data, the interface, the load or the audio. However, there are still problems with camera or bluetooth.

The developer is expected to continue working on the ROM in the coming days, with the aim of reaching a relatively stable state, which will allow the mythical Samsung phone launched in 2013 to be given a new life.

Those who have a Galaxy S4 at home and want to try Android 12 can do so by installing the LineageOS 19 ROM on their devices. The new software may not be enough to make the Galaxy S4 a device capable of providing a complete experience in these times, but it can certainly be a good idea for experiment with the latest version of Android and what’s newor to give a new life to the phone by reusing it for other different purposes.

