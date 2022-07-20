They march to La Fortaleza to demand the cancellation of the LUMA Energy contract

Dozens of people march today, Wednesday, to demand the cancellation of the contract LUMA Energy and taking long-term actions to avoid increases in the electricity bill.

Although the march was scheduled for 9:00 am, just over an hour later it had not left the Capitol to La Fortaleza. Before starting to walk, some welcome messages would be offered.

Among the attendees, the majority are representatives of social, trade union, environmental and political organizations.such as the Association of Retirees of the Electric Power Authoritythe Puerto Rican Workers Union, the Puerto Rico Teachers Association, the Puerto Rican Independence Party, and the Sierra Club of Puerto Rico.

“LUMA out”, “Enough already!” and “For LUMA millions, for Puerto Rican coupons” are some of the messages that can be read on the banners and shirts of those present.

Angel Figueroa Jaramillopresident of the Union of Workers of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry (Utier), insisted that the people are dissatisfied with LUMA’s work as operator of the electrical system, so their contract “must be cancelled.”

“The arrogance and arrogance of the LUMA management demonstrates the insensitivity that it will have against the people of Puerto Rico, and it is very unfortunate that the governor (Pedro Pierluisi) continues to defend a contract, despite the fact that his constitutional duty is to defend to the people over a contractor,” said Figueroa Jaramillo.

At the time of this publication, the only elected officials present at the march were Senator María de Lourdes Santiago, of the PIP, and the mayor of Morovis, Carmen Maldonado.

The march comes a day after Pierluisi vetoed House Bill 1383, which sought to reduce the debt of the Electric Power Authority as a long-term measure to avoid rate hikes.

Faced with this, Figueroa Jaramillo indicated that “the fight is moving” to the Legislature, in order to “go over” the governor’s veto and achieve approval of the measure.

