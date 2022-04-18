They massacre critics and call Residente a “hypocrite” for luxurious demands to give a concert in Peru

The popular Puerto Rican rapper and composer is being harshly criticized after revealing the luxurious and demanding requirements he asked for in order to give a concert in Lime, the capital of Peru.

the content creator Carlos Orozco was on his channel Youtube Accompanied by Cesar Ramos, production company owner masterlive, who spoke about different topics and in the middle of them he took the opportunity to tell anecdotes of when Resident visited the South American country.

It was in that video that the controversial list of demands that Residente gave to the organizers of one of his concerts in Peru a few years ago was revealed.

The organizers of the event were at that time perplexed and completely stunned by the luxurious demands of the singer who even requested armored cars on the list to mobilize.

César said that for the Vivo por el Rock event, which took place in 2010 and in which Residente was invited, for his stay in the nation he requested the best presidential suite in the country and armored cars.

In the middle of the interview, the producer mentioned that all the artist’s demands were met, since the Puerto Rican singer was there and his participation in said event had been confirmed.

Ramos took advantage of the space to mention that he was surprised by the artist’s demands, given the simplicity he professes and for which he hoped that these would be requests with less luxuries.