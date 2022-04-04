They massacre critics of the new song by Anuel AA and Yailin, the most viral

The new theme that the popular and controversial couple made up of the Dominican influencer has released Yailin the most viral and the Puerto Rican ragpicker Anuel AA It is giving a lot to talk about, but because of the huge negative reviews it is having.

After presenting the video clip of his new song on Thursday night “If you look for me” Anuel and Yailín have been the target of criticism from users on social networks who describe both the song and the video as “complete disgusting”

Most of the comments have been negative about the new theme. Attributes like “obscene” and “vulgar” are what they have placed on the song.

The repudiation of the theme has been such that reggaeton fans used comparisons with other artists, especially alluding to Daddy Yankee, the king of reggaeton

Me after listening to Anuel’s song with yailin pic.twitter.com/htmzPHe1NN — 🐲ї◎ʝ†◎🐲 (@JuSt__Jo3) April 1, 2022

The truth is that thanks to this both Anuel and Yailin are trending on social networks, since there have been thousands of people who have expressed their indignation towards the new theme of the popular couple.

And you, did you like the new theme of Yailin the most viral and Anuel AA?