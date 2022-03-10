They mercilessly ‘broke’ LeBron James’ hip in Lakers vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers jersey 6 was the victim of a trick play by Eric Gordon.

Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets They faced each other on Wednesday night National Basketball Association (NBA). There, Lebron James he was the victim of a hoax that ‘almost killed his hip’.

19 seasons at the highest level. ‘Bron understands the game perfectly and that is why he exhibits great performances on the court. However, from time to time he does not escape the talent of his opponents eitherand against Rockets was no exception.

the cshirt 6 left with a production of 23 units, 12 assists and 14 rebounds in 45 minutes of action, but they did not help much, as their team fell in overtime, 139-130 on the Toyota Center sand.

Oh LeBron

The first quarter was barely over. Houston Rockets controlled the ball to start the offensive transition with just under 7 minutes on the clock. There, Eric Gordon receives a pass from his own half to leave LeBron James ‘without a hip’.

Gordon, with the ball in hand, tricked his opponent into thinking he was moving to his right, and it worked to perfection. James left alone with the wind and left the way clear for Eric to invoice three units.

Source link

