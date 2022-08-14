They met at a party, have been married for 10 years and have 2 children – PEOPLE Online

Within the Hollywood scene there were always those gallants who were desired by all the fans and one of them was Justin Timberlake. When the singer and actor was single, there were rumors linking him to several women over the years, until the actress appeared. Jessica Biel to get it off the market.

The couple met in 2007. Justin He already had a well-established singing career thanks to being part of the band ‘N SYNC, which was a sensation in the late ’90s. Also, he was beginning to venture into the world of acting. For his part, Jessica He had participated in several important productions and his name on the entertainment scene sounded stronger and stronger.

These two super stars met at a party, rather, at the Golden Globe awards ceremony. According to sources who were present at the time, when the singer and the actress had their first conversation, the chemistry between the two could already be perceived, although apparently it was he who took the first step.

After this first meeting, Timber Lake was enchanted by the beauty and friendliness of Jessica so he got her phone number. His insistence was so great that the actress had no alternative and she agreed to have a date. In May of that same year, she accompanied him to England to one of the shows on his tour and that was the moment they made their courtship official.

A few years passed and in 2011, the couple surprised everyone by announcing that they had separated. They never gave the reasons for this decision but they did confirm that they were no longer together. Although this estrangement lasted only 3 months and their reconciliation was accompanied by the announcement of commitment. “When I proposed to her, I told her to see the shadows of the mountains and I had the ring on my little finger”the singer revealed to Amazon Music.

A year later the couple got married and had a very intimate wedding in Puglia, Italy. By 2015, they welcomed their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake and it was obvious that they were going through one of the best moments of their lives. Although by 2019 they experienced their biggest marital crisis when photos of the singer began to circulate with his set partner, Alisha Wainwright.

In the photos you can see the two of them on a balcony, holding hands and he caressing her leg. After the media impact that this generated, Justin He had to go out and apologize to his wife and he did it publicly through his social networks: “I drank a lot that night and I’m sorry for my behavior. It should have been better. It is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my wife and family for putting them through this embarrassing situation.”.

Jessica she forgave him and they continued to strengthen their marriage. So much so that in 2020, they welcomed their second child, Phineas Timberlake. And, currently, they could be seen enjoying a mini “honeymoon” on the paradisiacal beaches of Capri in Italy.