They met filming, he is 12 years older than her and they have been together for 4 – PEOPLE Online

Elle Fanning She is one of the Hollywood actresses who began her professional career at a very young age. She despite being known for being the sister of Dakota Fanning (played roles in The War of the Worlds, I Am Sam, Man on Fire, among other hits), she built its own name and today participates in important projects.

Something that characterizes the 24-year-old actress is that she always kept her private life very far from the media, so no partner was known to her. Until in 2018 that changed and she was seen for the first time accompanied by Max Minghella.

Their story began when they were part of the same film project but he in the role of director of the film and she as the protagonist. Teen Spirit, name of the film, was made during 2018 and it was in moments of rest and team meetings that love arose.

Since they were filming the movie, everyone noticed the excellent chemistry between them, but they were just guesses. Then the rumors grew even more until the confirmation of their romance was given thanks to the paparazzi, who found them having a romantic walk through Florence, Italy. But they neither affirmed nor denied anything.

The way they decided to make it official was during the 2019 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together. It was in an interview they did at the event where she confirmed that they loved working together and that the meeting with her boyfriend was considered very special. On the other hand, what caught the most attention was the age difference since he is 12 years older than the actress, although he did not seem to bother them at all.

The couple has been in a relationship for 4 years and they are becoming stronger and stronger. A few days ago they were seen walking the streets of London laughing and very affectionate with each other. This suggests that they are still betting on their love.