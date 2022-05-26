They met in 2010, married two years later and have three daughters – Revista Para Ti

Like every year, the met gala He had to talk for days. But, on this occasion, one of the most striking moments was precisely a romantic story. is that when Blake Lively unfolded her stunning dress, the enamored look and the applause of Ryan Reynolds they did not take long to arrive. Those who recorded that scene quickly published the videos and users went crazy on social networks wanting a couple like these two celebrities.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds they met in 2010 during the filming of the film Green Lantern from DC Comicswhere the actor starred in the skin of Green Lantern and she stood out as carol ferries. The crush was instantaneous: a year later, they started dating to finally give the “Yes, I want” in 2012. In this way, they became one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. It is that they not only show themselves as an attractive and talented duo, but also have a great sense of humor.

The family expanded shortly after with the arrival of their three daughters: James in 2014, Inez in 2016 and Betty in 2019. And although they do not hide their love, they know very well how to preserve intimacy, publicly sharing only what is fair and necessary. For example, it is known that they are great friends of Taylor Swift and that the singer even titled a song with the name of her third girl on the album Folklore to honor their friendship.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

For more than a decade, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They have become truly inseparable. They parade down red carpets, they accompany each other in the presentations of their new projects, they walk around the world and have proven to be exceptional companions. But… What exactly is it that distinguishes them from the rest of the couples? Your humour! They constantly joke about each other through social networks, each time raising the bar a little higher as a challenge.

For example, he shares images of his wife with her face cut off or she jokes with the classic confusion between Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling. Irony is characteristic of their bond, although they keep a low profile anyway. the protagonist of gossip-girl -which just confirmed the sequel to in simple favor– and the actor from dead pool They are very clear about how to preserve their private life and then dazzle with each public appearance.