They met in ‘The Black Swan’

Natalie Portman she has a beautiful love story with her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied forming one of the strongest couples in the entertainment world.

The actress and choreographer have formed a beautiful family and they have two children Amalia and Aleph, who are now 5 and 11 years old.

Their romance started from 2010 in the most unexpected way, proving that love comes when you least expect it.

The love story of Natalia Portman and Benjamin Millepied

It was in the 2010 when they met, right on the set of the movie the black swan, starring Natalie Portman, where she played a ballet dancer.

The actress had experience, Well, since she was little she took classes, but they needed a choreographer and they hired Benjamin, who in addition to being the choreographer, played one of the dancers in the film.

When working hours on the film set there was a spark between them and love was born, and their relationship progressed very quickly.

That same year They announced their engagement, and also broke the news that they were expecting their first child.

In the 2011 the actress gave birth, and in August 2012 the couple married in a Jewish ceremony. which had few guests, only family and very close friends.

Although they do not share photos of their relationship or their children on their networks, they are constantly captured taking romantic family walks, and each time they look more and more in love.

In the In 2016 they announced that they were expecting their second child and in 2017 they welcomed their daughter Amalia, who came to supplement his family.

constantly so much Natalie, like her husband, supports her in her projects, he supports her at each premiere and appears with her to show her his love, just as the actress also accompanies him in each of his projects.

In fact, recently Natalie Portman appeared alongside her husband at the premiere of Carmen during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to support him.

In addition, through her networks she shared photos of this important moment for her husband and dedicated a beautiful message to him.

“So proud of @benjaminmillepied and the entire cast and crew behind #Carmen. I can’t wait for all of you to see this beautiful movie.”