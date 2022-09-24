They met on the set of Green Lantern, they have been married for 10 years and are expecting their fourth child – PEOPLE Online

Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds They live a life that looks like something out of a movie. They are both very successful at what they do, they had their heartbreaks, but once they fell in love they couldn’t think of anything else but being together and built a beautiful family. The couple is always cheerful and gestures of love are a constant between them.

It all started in 2011. Ryan He came from going through a difficult moment in his private life since he had divorced the actress Scarlett Johansson, with whom he was married for three years. For his part, Blake He also came from a love disappointment after going out for a while with his series partner, Penn Badgley. In addition, she had a fleeting affair with Leonardo Dicapriowhich didn’t work either.

With this love story, the two actors met on the set of the DC movie, Green Lantern, where Reynolds was the protagonist while Lively She played his romantic interest. The chemistry between the two was undeniable and they became very good friends during the days of recording. Although nothing romantic arose at that time.

Until one night they went to dinner on a double date, that is, each one brought a different partner. “I remember it was funny because a year later Green Lantern had come and gone and we were still single. We went on a double date. She had a date with another guy and I had a date with another girl.“said the actor in an interview with SiriusXM and added: “It was the most awkward because there were fireworks between us. It was weird at first, but we had been friends for a long time. I think it’s the best way to have a relationship: start as friends“.

A year after the premiere of the film and dating, the couple did not want to wait any longer to take the next step and in 2012 they got married. The ceremony was held at the old plantation in South Carolina, Boone-Hall. The union between them was secret until both decided to publish a photo on social networks that revealed the unexpected news to the world.

Two years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child in 2014, James. Then his two daughters arrived: Inez was born in 2016 and Betty in 2019. But their family does not stop growing and the couple announced through social networks that they are expecting their fourth child.

“Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life so the 11 men waiting outside my house to see me will leave me alone. You scare me and my children. Thank you everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children.”wrote the actress on her Instagram account, after photos of her with her baby bump were taken and uploaded to the internet without her consent.