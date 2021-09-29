News

they mistake the actor for a homeless man and kick him out of the club

The actor found himself at the center of a singular episode: in a very bad state and without shoes, he is mistaken for a homeless man and thrown out of the club.

The beloved actor found himself at the center of attention for a very unique episode. On September 20, he walked into a well-known restaurant in Las Vegas, in poor condition and without shoes.

The staff, seeing him in such conditions, thought it was a homeless man. The evening would seem to have ended, with his exit from the club, because of his ‘excessive’ attitude. Apparently, the Hollywood star seems to have squandered an immense fortune.

“In bad condition and without shoes”: the beloved actor mistaken for a homeless man and kicked out of the club

News that in a short time went around the world, and that surprised everyone. The Hollywood star, Nicolas Cage, was kicked out of a club. But what exactly happened? Apparently, the actor walked into a club, a well-known Las Vegas restaurant, on condition that they left those present speechless.

He appeared without shoes, and in a very bad state. The incident took place on September 20, when, as reported by various eyewitnesses who were present there, Cage found himself the center of attention for engaging in an argument with a staff member of the famous club.

According to some rumors, Nicolas Cage has squandered a huge fortune of around $ 150 million due to ‘compulsive consumerism’. American actor and film producer, he appeared in over eighty films, and at age thirty-two he became the fifth youngest actor ever to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance on Via da Las Vegas.


