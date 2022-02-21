They murder a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl in San Germán

An 18-year-old girl is one of the victims of a double murder recorded last night, Sunday, on PR-102 in the municipality of Saint German.

According to the preliminary report of the Policea call alerted about some people with gunshot wounds at 9:33 pm

Upon arrival at the scene, on Quiñones road, agents attached to the District of San Germán found the bullet-ridden body of a man inside a white Mitsubishi Galant vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Hector Perez Cotto27 years old.

In relation to these events, the young woman was transported to an emergency room. Alanis Ortiz-Acostaof 18 years. The doctor on duty at the Metropolitan Hospital in San Germán certified the absence of vital signs.

Police indicated that both victims resided in Cabo Rojo.

According to the investigation, Pérez Cotto and Ortiz Acosta were intercepted while traveling in the Mitsubishi Galant. The driver hit a tree with the front of the car.

The investigation was left in the hands of agent Acevedo, attached to the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Mayagüez and the prosecutor Yaritza Negron.

So far this year there have been 98 murders on the island, according to official Police data. The figure represents one less violent death compared to the same period in 2021.