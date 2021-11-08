“They must be afraid of us, we have studied them”

There Juventus Women will play the third day of the group stage of the Women’s Champions Leagueand, tomorrow evening a Turin with the Wolfsburg.

Joe’s Bianconere Montemurro, currently in third place in the group, tomorrow they will certainly want to achieve a positive result in front of the audience ofAllianz Stadium.

The coach thus presented the match in the classic press conference on the eve, together with Cecilia Salvai:

Juventus Women, Champions League, Allianz Stadium

SAVE

STADIUM – “Playing at the Stadium is an extra motivation, it is certainly a push to do even better.”

Pitfalls – “We will have to be careful, they have quality players. These matches are decided on the details. “

DIFFERENCES – “We have acquired different awareness and it is normal that what you find is top

team ahead there is always fear, but today we have a lot more awareness than in the past. “

ATTITUDE – “I always try to defend at the top, in my role I am satisfied above all because we have conceded few goals and the results are visible. We do a good teamwork, and it shows. “

COUNTERMEASURES – “We have studied them a lot and knowing them also helps a lot with the approach. We will have to pay attention to the centimeter. “

BEST SEASON? – “I’m definitely fine this year, we have acquired a lot of awareness today, I feel more grown and matured than in other years. After 5 years we are playing Champions League matches and it is a great pride. Against teams like this, if you allow half a meter it’s the end. Even with Chelsea we saw it. “

Juventus Women, Allianz Stadium. Joe Montemurro

MONTEMURRO

MATCH IMPORTANCE – “Every game for us is an important growth, that of Chelsea as well as that of today. The more we play these games, the more we will be at the right level. “

CARUSO – ”Every match is important to us, we need to be more patient, as happens in the league. Each match is decisive, but also a great pride to be there. It will be a very different match from Chelsea. Arianna is fine, only fields. Today more work in the finishing, but it is fine and is called. “

WOLFSBURG – “They must be afraid of us, we play it with them and game after game to understand where we are.”

BOATTIN – “We are lucky to have great players of great quality in the same positions. Lisa is fine, only overloaded due to a muscular situation during Sampdoria, there was no need to take risks. “

HURTIG – “Surely she hasn’t taken a little rest for some time, a very heavy period for her after the Olympics. I see it well, with so many matches, however, it needs to rest and thus give us something more. “

AGAINST CHELSEA – “Very exciting game for me. Great personal emotion, a special evening. We hope to repeat it again tomorrow, perhaps with a different result (laughs ed). “

WHAT YOU NEED TOMORROW – “In midfield we need more courage.”