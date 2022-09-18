they need a visa for the US if they have traveled to Cuba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain warns its citizens about the current requirements to enter the United States, if they visit Cuba.

In their travel recommendations, updated as of September 9, they warn that:

“Currently, it is necessary to obtain a US visa to enter the US if you have previously traveled to Cuba”.

In this sense, they explain that the presentation of the ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) will not be enough.

Spaniards who have traveled to Cuba and wish to visit the United States must then apply for a visa at the Consulate General or Consular Section of the US Embassy in their place of residence.

The Ministry clarifies that “the foregoing is applicable even for trips made to Cuba and the US separately and at different times.”

In this way, they inform their citizens about what we had published this Thursday in Cuban Directory.

The frequently asked questions section of the ESTA application, on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website, alerts the following in the case of Cuba:

“On January 12, 2021, the United States Department of State designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism”.

In this sense, “if it is found that a traveler has visited a country designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, the traveler will no longer be eligible to participate in the Visa Waiver Program and must apply for a visa to enter the United States.”

As we have explained previously, this restrictive measure is related to the Law to Improve the Visa Waiver Program and Prevention of Terrorist Travel, and dates from 2015.

Until 2021, it applied only to nationals of visa-free countries who traveled to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen after March 1, 2011, and who had dual citizenship.

Since July of last year, it began to affect Cubans who used to frequently visit the United States with their Spanish passport.

Customs and Border Protection advises travelers to the United States to check the status of their IS before making any ticket reservation or flight.