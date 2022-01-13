“They need to be changed every day. And no kisses “

Mandatory on public transport and in various indoor places, Ffp2 masks are increasingly popular, but not everyone uses them correctly. For this the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, Professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan, reaffirms the fundamental rules to Adnkronos Salute. «In the meantime it should be remembered – warns the expert – that the Ffp2 must be thrown away after 6-8 hours of use: it is not a reusable protective device. Homemade inventions such as spraying them with disinfectant and then putting them in the air could damage them making them ineffective: better to throw them away after a day of use ».

Obviously, as well as surgery, the Ffp2 goes worn so that it completely covers the nose and mouth «And if the air passes from the sides – recalls the doctor – we have to tighten the rubber bands a little so that it adheres completely to the face. A lot of attention – then warns the virologist – must be done when it is removed: it must always be kept by the rubber bands, to avoid contamination from the outside, in case there had been exposure to the virus “. In short, we must try not to touch it “and if this happens we must immediately wash or disinfect our hands”.

For the same reason, «we must not put it in our pockets – warns Pregliasco – or worse still place it on the table where we are eating. The ideal would be to put it in a sachet and wash your hands ». Always think that the virus could be present on the outside of the mask, the doctor recommends. Kisses on the cheek should also be avoided, ‘we have a mask’: “It is not a good idea – assures the expert – We could risk ‘spreading the virus on the cheek of the unfortunate person”.

Last updated: Thursday 13 January 2022, 15:41



