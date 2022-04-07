They occupy 38 packages of cocaine in an operation in SDE and arrest two people

Agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), in coordination with the Public Ministry, seized 38 packages of cocaine, in the midst of a surveillance and interdiction operation, carried out on the Northeast highway (Juan Pablo ll), Santo municipality Sunday East.

The anti-narcotics agents, according to intelligence reports, followed up on a drug trafficking network that is dedicated to transporting drugs in heated vehicles, from Santo Domingo to other parts of the country.

Subsequently, the occupants of a Suzuki SUV, license plate G-505148, were intercepted near the Naranjal toll, in which, upon inspection, a secret compartment was detected in the rear, under the third row of vehicle seats.

Then, and in the presence of a deputy prosecutor, the cove was completely opened, where the 38 packages were seized, with a total weight of 39.16 kilograms of cocaine, according to the analysis of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif).

For the case, the authorities arrested a man and a woman of 38 and 34 years respectively, who are being handed over to the Public Ministry, to learn coercive measures in the next few hours.

The detainees seized three cell phones, a charger for a nine-millimeter caliber pistol, personal documents, among other evidence.