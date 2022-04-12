They occupy 810 packages of cocaine in a boat that entered San Pedro de Macorís; arrest 3

During a maritime and land interdiction operation, deployed on the coast of San Pedro de Macorís, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) confiscated 810 packages, presumably cocaine.

The agents of the DNCD and military personnel, including the Dominican Republic Navy and state intelligence agencies, received an alert that the occupants of a Gofast-type speedboat intended to introduce an undetermined quantity of drugs into the country.

This notice immediately activated the tactical reaction units, who subsequently began a broad operation, southwest of the coasts of the aforementioned province.

During the operation, which lasted just over 12 hours, a boat of approximately 28 feet in length was interceptedwith three Dominicans on board, inside which 27 bags containing 810 packages of the substance were seized.

“It has been determined that the individuals arrived on the Dominican coast aboard the vessel from South America,” the authorities said in a press release.

Two motors of 100 Hp each, a satellite phone, a GPS, a small cooler with water and groceries, two tanks and 19 jugs of fuel were also seized.

Both the objects and the individuals were brought to justice. The three detainees will be known coercive measures in the next few hours for violation of law 50-88.

The Public Ministry, the DNCD and the Navy, expand the investigative process to determine if there are others involved in this criminal structure, to arrest them and make them available to the authorities.

While the 810 packages are being sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), which will determine the exact type and weight of the substance in its analysis.