They occupy six rifles, two pistols and 6,796 capsules through KAF operation

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and the Public Ministry reported that they dismantled an arms trafficking network in Santiago.

According to the entities, it is a transnational investigation that triggered the arrest of two people in several raids in which they seized six rifles, two pistols and 6,796 capsules, as well as more than 4 million pesos and more than 17 thousand dollars.

Those arrested were Gregory Alberto Diplan Guichardo Y Juan Miguel Almonte Padilla (Colita)explained the president of the DNCD, Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, through his spokesman Carlos Devers.

In the operations of the casewhich has been named KAF, Ten prosecutors led by the head of Santiago, Osvaldo Bonilla, and agents from the DNCD’s Tactical Directorate of Sensitive Investigations (DITIS) participated.

The authorities carried out raids in Cristo Rey, in the National District; The Olympic Village, Los Frailes, in Santo Domingo, and in Licey al Medio, Santiago.

The actions led to occupy RD$4,052,585 and US$17,420.

Prosecutors in the KAF case raided the premises of the company Quisqueya Shippinglocated on Marginal Las Américas street, in the Los Frailes sector.

Cabrera Ulloa explained that the investigation, which was several months old, was carried out with the international cooperation of the United States Anti-Narcotics Agency (DEA).

The operations included the seizure of 6,689 9mm caliber capsules, as well as 9 magazines for rifles, caliber 5.56 x 45, brand PRO MAG.

Also two chargers for 9mm pistols, Drum type and one for pistol, caliber 9 mm, with capacity for 31 capsules.

In Santiago, 2,650 cal capsules were used. 9mm, 2,476 cal. 5.56mm., 700 cal. 25mm., 343 cal. 380mm, 213 cal. 38mm., 36 cal. 40mm., 66 cal. 12mm, 135 cal. 357mm., 27 cal. 22mm., 5 cal. 44mm. and 145 cal. 7.62mm.