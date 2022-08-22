They offer a 30 thousand pesos reward to those who return school supplies from a medical student in Pachuca

Pachuca.- A resident of the city of Pachuca Hidalgo identified as Sigfrido Rivera offered a reward of 30 thousand pesoswho has stolen notebooks, work files and computer equipment from his son who is studying medicine.

Through social networks, he spread a message where he announced that he had parked his car In the center of Pachuca, on Ignacio Zaragoza street, in the unit, he said, there was his son’s study material.

He stressed “perhaps the value of what was stolen is not important at this time, they took his backpack, his study notebooks, his medical instruments and computer equipment, work files, which represents a school semester.”

He warned that there will be no type of legal action and only intends to recover the work material of a young student for which he offered 30 thousand pesos in exchange.

“Just think what it means for a student in so many nights, days, months so that one day you receive medical attention from someone who has taken your work tools, returns your job to a person who only wants to be a great doctor.

He regretted that after seven in the afternoon there is no security in the streets of downtown Pachuca, where he denounced that many families have been affected by the robberies that are recorded without the authorities assuming their responsibilities.

rdmd