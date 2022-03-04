they offer him 195 million euros

2022-03-04
Barcelona and Real Madrid are putting all the cards on the table to seize the services of Erling Haland for the coming season.
Both the Madrid and Barcelona media have their versions and each group places the Norwegian striker in the club of their choice, either with the whites or the Catalans.
This Friday morning, the AS journal published that Haaland would have already decided on the Real Madrid and that he ”promised Florentino Pérez” to play there. However, from Barcelona they did not sit idly by and presented another story.
According four sports, Joan Laporta would have offered a five-year contract to Halandwith an ascending salary that will start at 20 million in the first year, 30 the second, 40 the third, while in the last two he would receive 50 and 55, to round off the 195 million only in salary.
In addition to that, it would be necessary to add the signing of the footballer, which would be around 80 million euros, to the coffers of the Borussia Dortmund.
Mino Raiolaagent of Halandwould have proposed a contract of three fixed years plus another two optional ones, showing some doubt about the project of the Barcelona. Given this, an essential figure in the operation appeared on the scene: Xavi Hernandez.
the catalan newspaper L’Sportiu He explained that the DT of Barça traveled days ago to Munich, where they have agreed to meet to speak personally with Haland and convince him to go to the Camp Nou.
The information indicates that Xavi He did not travel alone and was accompanied by jordi cruyff to present the Norwegian with the project they intend for the next course and guarantee that he will be the entity’s franchise player.
Raiola I would have advised the striker to go for the Barcelona although he is aware of Real Madrid and Manchester City like other strong candidates. It should be remembered that the English are also bidding, since the father of Haland he played in that club and that’s why he doesn’t rule it out, besides Guardiola He has expressed that he would love to have him.