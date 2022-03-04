they offer him 195 million euros

2022-03-04

Barcelona and Real Madrid are putting all the cards on the table to seize the services of Erling Haland for the coming season.

Both the Madrid and Barcelona media have their versions and each group places the Norwegian striker in the club of their choice, either with the whites or the Catalans.

This Friday morning, the AS journal published that Haaland would have already decided on the Real Madrid and that he ”promised Florentino Pérez” to play there. However, from Barcelona they did not sit idly by and presented another story.

According four sports, Joan Laporta would have offered a five-year contract to Halandwith an ascending salary that will start at 20 million in the first year, 30 the second, 40 the third, while in the last two he would receive 50 and 55, to round off the 195 million only in salary.