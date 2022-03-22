They offered him more money with me but he preferred Bivol: Benavidez

Midtime Editorial

The Mexican-American boxerDavid Benavidez, charged at him again Cinnamon Alvarez and pointed out that even though they offered him a bigger bag for having fought with him, the man from Guadalajara he preferred to fight against Dmitry Bivol and the third contest with Gennady Golovkin.

Benavidez assured that he was surprised by the decision that Saul madesince he could have made more money fighting him, but respect their decision.

“I feel like it’s funny because everybody says, ‘payday, payday,’ but this guy (Canelo) is earning more than anyone. I feel that there was more money therebut Canelo Alvarez is his own person and he does what he wants,” David told iFL TV.

The 25-year-old boxer was clear and stated thata does not think about a possible contest with Canelobecause it is something probably never happen.

“To be honest, I’m trying to forget about that fight. I don’t feel like it’s going to happen. I was supposed to get it a year ago, a year and a half ago, that’s what they’ve been telling me,” she stated.

Without having a possible fight with the Guadalajara, Benavidez analyzes the rivals he would like to face in the future.

“I’m just going to forget about that fight for the time being and try to think about what I have. I have (Demetrius) Andrade, Caleb Plantyou have a David Lemeux and, hopefully, (jermall) chat if it goes up to 168.