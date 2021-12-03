They offered me 32 million for a day’s work, but it wasn’t worth it

Some time ago George Clooney revealed that he will not go into politics, and now in a new promotional interview for the release of the his new film The Tender Bar with Ben Affleck, the superstar discussed his private and professional life in more detail.

Specifically, in a passage of the long interview granted to the Guardian in these hours, George Clooney reveals that he turned down $ 32 million for a single day of work, because he said it wasn’t worth it. Here’s how it went:

“Well, yes. So, I was once offered $ 35 million for a day’s work. It was a commercial for a well-known airline. But I was undecided, so I talked to Amal about it [moglie di George e celebre avvocatessa per i diritti umani, ndr] and together we decided it wasn’t worth it. It was an airline associated with a country that, although it is an ally of the United States, sometimes manages things in a questionable way, and I knew I would risk regretting it. So I thought, ‘Well, if I have to lose sleep because of remorse, then Amal is right, it’s not really worth it.’

We remember that George Clooney will be back in the coming weeks with his new film as director The Tender Bar, created for the Amazon Prime Video on-demand streaming service and with Ben Affleck protagonist. The film will enjoy a limited theatrical release in the United States in order to compete for the 2022 Oscars, before arriving on Prime Video in January. To find out more, watch the official trailer for The Tender Bar.