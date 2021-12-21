“They often ask me how is JLo and I answer”

During his recent podcast hosted by Dear Hank and John, Ryan Reynolds he told how his popularity is confused by the people he meets and he often happens to be mistaken for another actor, specifically with two actors who, according to the person concerned, look very little like him: Ryan Gosling And Ben Affleck.

Indeed, Reynolds said that a New York pizzeria he goes to often for years has exchanged it and Ben Affleck still believes it, with Reynolds who, as a good joker, let him believe it. “I do everything normal people do. [La gente in quella pizzeria] he just thinks I’m Ben Affleck and they ask me how is JLo and I reply: ‘Well, great’. I take the pizza and go away. Well, the difference [tra Ryan Gosling e me] it is easy to trace. Ryan Gosling is blond and Ryan Reynolds is a [imprecazione]“.

Reynolds is back from the great success of his latest film with Netflix as Red Notice is the most watched film ever on the digital platform. According to data provided by Netflix itself, Red Notice has surpassed 328 million hours of views becoming by far the most watched film globally on the platform. In second place goes Bird Box with Sandra Bullock with over 282 million hours of views while in third stable place is Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth.

During a recent interview with Looper, the director of Red Notice Rawson Marshall Thurber teased a possible plot for the Red Notice sequel, revealing which direction he’d like to take. Without revealing anything, Thurber said that he is thinking about how to articulate the new possible plot of the film and that his intention would be to pick up the story immediately where the first movie ended, or rather in France at the Louvre.